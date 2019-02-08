North West clubs awarded FAI Licences

Following a meeting of the Independent Club Licensing Committee of the Football Association of Ireland, 20 Licences were awarded for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

North west clubs Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo Rovers have all been granted their Premier Division Licences for the season ahead.

The following clubs were awarded licences:

Bohemian FC, Bray Wanderers FC, Cork City FC, Derry City FC, Dundalk FC, Finn Harps FC, Limerick FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Sligo Rovers FC, St Patricks Athletic FC, UCD AFC, Waterford FC, Athlone Town AFC, Cabinteely FC, Cobh Ramblers FC, Drogheda United FC, Galway United FC, Longford Town FC, Shelbourne FC, Wexford FC.