New stats reveal ‘worrying situation’ at Donegal’s Community Hospitals

It’s emerged that 1 in 4 beds and 1 in 4 nurses have gone in Donegal’s Community Hospitals over the last 15 years.

The HSE has confirmed that beds in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Ramelton, Lifford, St Joseph’s Stranorlar, Falcarragh and Dungloe Community Hospitals reduced from a high point of 350 beds down to 261 beds today.

The data also indicates that the number of nurses working in those hospitals has also reduced significantly within that time frame.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says that despite Government intentions to fund these hospitals going forward, it won’t result in additional beds.

He says it’s a worrying situation: