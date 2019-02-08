McKinley named in Ireland team for Spanish double header

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien has named a 20-man squad for next week’s International Friendly double-header in Spain.

Derry City’s Ronan McKinley has been included once again.

O’Brien’s side play Poland and Belgium in the space of three days in Marbella, as preparations continue for this May’s UEFA Under-17 European Championship which is held in Ireland.

O’Brien feels both sides will provide tough opposition in Spain.

“The games will be very competitive. I’ve no doubt that both sides are aiming to be in Ireland in May. That’s the calibre of opposition we are looking for. It gives us more preparation time with the players”, O’Brien revealed.