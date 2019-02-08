LYIT funding an important step in progress – Hannigan

Letterkenny Institute of Technology President Paul Hannigan says a funding package announced this week to boost flexible learning in the region is an important step in the formation of a Technological University which incorporates LYIT, Sligo IT and Galway Mayo IT.

The Letterkenny college is leading the project, with just under €3 million allocated under the new Higher Education Innovation and Transformation Fund.

Paul Hanigan says this is an important programme for the three members of the Connaught Ulster Alliance………………….

