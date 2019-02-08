LYIT awarded €2.8million under new education fund

The Minister for Education has announced Letterkenny IT is to share in a near €3 million funding pot to drive flexible learning options in the north-west.

The college is one of 23 third level bodies sharing a slice of a €23 million package under the new Higher Education Innovation and Transformation Fund.

The fund was launched in 2018 as part of the modernisation and reform of the funding model for higher education.

Minister McHugh visited Letterkenny IT as he confirmed the massive allocation of funding for the college and also met LYIT president Paul Hannigan, GMIT president Dr Michael Hannon and IT Sligo president Dr Brendan McCormack.

Minister McHugh said: “It is a real privilege to be able to share news like this – €2.84 million in Government funding over the next three years to reward and support LYIT, and their close colleagues in IT Sligo and GMIT, as top class academic staff chase innovative ideas to attract more people to third level education and do more to create flexible options for learning in the north-west.