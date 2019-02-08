Kieran Molloy to play with Corofin against Gaoth Dobhair

The Sigerson Cup semi final meeting of NUI Galway and UCC has been moved to Sunday, February 17th.

The change in date is at the request of NUIG, who have two players involved in the All Ireland Club football semi finals the day before.

Kieran Molloy plays with reigning champions Corofin who take on Donegal and Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday 16th February in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mallow will also host the other Sigerson Cup semi final, which pits holders UCD against St. Mary’s, and that goes ahead on February 16th as planned with a 3pm throw-in.

Corofin’s Liam Silke is involved with UCD but he has not yet indicated with whom he will play.