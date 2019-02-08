Government faces backlash after Donegal Islands excluded from road funding

One of the founding members of Donegal County Council’s Islands Committee has hit out at Minister Michael Ring after he once again failed to set aside money for Local Improvement Schemes on offshore islands.

Seamus Rogers, a former Labour Party councillor says road schemes on islands cost almost twice as much as those on the mainland, and as a result, he has asked Minister Ring on several occasions to ringfence money for schemes in the islands.

However, he says Minister Ring is just ducking the issue: