There are further calls for Jobpath to be shut down.

It’s after a decision by the Government this week to continue to support the controversial job activation scheme.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle believes that outsourcing social welfare services to the private sector has wreaked havoc for jobseekers.

Speaking in the Dail in recent days, Deputy Pringle says the issue is prevalent in Donegal and the scheme, he says, is simply not working: