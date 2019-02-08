Foster rejects border poll but describes Varadkar meeting as “helpful”

The DUP’s meeting with the Taoiseach has been described as helpful.

Arlene Foster says Leo Varadkar listened to their concerns surrounding the backstop – as well as the Brady amendment which was voted for in the UK Parliament.

It would see the current backstop proposals replaced with alternative arrangements.

Mr Varadkar is to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May this evening.

This afternoon, Arlene Foster rejected the idea of a border poll, claiming some people are deliberately adopting scare tactics around the border issue………………