Donegal v Tipperary Preview -Declan Bonner

With a break on the horizon in the Allianz National Football League, Donegal will look to keep up their push at the top of Division Two with a third win in three games.

On Sunday Donegal travel on a rare trip to Thurles to play Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary v Donegal will be LIVE from 1.45pm on Highland Sunday Sport with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh

There will be a change or two to the starting Donegal side but confirmation on those will not be made til match day.

Donegal have beaten Clare and Meath while Tipp are under pressure having lost to Meath and drawn with Fermanagh.

Manager Declan Bonner has been looking ahead to Sunday’s challenge with the Premier County side…