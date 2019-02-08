Donegal TD tells Minister to begin ‘real talks’ with nurses

The Government is being urged to enter immediate talks with the Nursing Unions in an effort to solve the on-going pay claims and working conditions improvements required by nurses.

The Labour Court is to review the nurses dispute this morning ahead of a three day strike next week.

A further 80,000 medical appointments will have to be cancelled if the industrial action isn’t averted.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says nothing will be achieved unless the Government begin real talks aimed at addressing nurses concerns: