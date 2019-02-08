Club or College decision for Corofin duo ahead of Gaoth Dobhair semi final

Corofin could be without two of their key men for Saturday week’s All Ireland Club semi final with Gaoth Dobhair at Carrick on Shannon.

Liam Silke of UCD and Kieran Molloy of NUI are involved with their respective sides in next weekend’s Sigerson Cup semi finals in Mallow Cork, the same day as their club clash with the Donegal and Ulster champions.

A three hour trip between the two venues rules out playing two games in the one day.

Molloy managed Sigerson and club last year with the help of the Garda but on this occasion the players will have to make a choice as to who they line out for next weekend.

Corofin Manager Kevin O’Brien has called the situation unfair on the players.