Calls for progression of medical school at Magee

A high level meeting in Derry has heard calls for the progression of the medical school at the Magee campus of Ulster University.

The meeting which was convened by Mayor John Boyle was attended by representatives of all the North’s parties, as well as Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion and senior academics from the university.

Speaking afterwards, the mayor said all parties had committed to supporting the campaign to open the medical school, as well as the wider expansion of the Magee campus as part of the preparation for a City Deal.

Mayor John Boyle says recent attempts by the Northern Secretary to address the consequences of the Stormont impasse may provide a short term answer: