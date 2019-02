Abbey Vocational School will play St Columb’s of Derry in this season’s Ulster Schools Markey Cup Final.

St. Columb’s beat Donegal’s Coláiste Na Carraige 1-16 to 3-7 in the second semi final this afternoon at the Melvin Complex in Strabane.

Abbey won their semi final on Thursday beating St Ciaran’s Ballygawley 0-13 to 1-8 in Irvinestown.