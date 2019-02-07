‘Who said What’ on the JiveTime Show – Wrong Answers

‘Who said What’ is a game on the JiveTime Show where you have to guess what celebrity is saying the word ‘What’. Guess correctly and you win a cash prize!
Listen to the JiveTime show to hear the ‘What’ and call in with your guess! A list of the wrong answers so far are below
Mrs. Brown
Spike Mulligan
John McNicholl
Gary Gamble
Donald Trump
Tommy Tiernan
Father Ted
Larry Hagman
David James
Nathan Carter
Victor Meldrew
Buster Brady (Danny O’Carroll)
Martin O’Neill
David Essex
Daniel O’Donnell
Ozzy Osbourne
Billy Connolly
Theresa May
Brendan O’Carroll
John Wayne
Jonathan Ross
Conal Gallen
John McEnroe
Jim McDonald (Charles Lawson)