Sport Ireland Funding for Donegal Partnership and Athletes

Sport Ireland have this week announced an investment of nearly €32 million in National Governing Bodies for Sport, direct athlete support and the Local Sports Partnership Network for 2019.

It represents a significant increase on the previous year, up nearly 4.5 million euro.

Donegal have been awarded €271, 825 under the LSP Funding. An increase of almost €20,000 euro.

Athletes from the county are included on the International Carding Scheme.

Mark English will receive €16,000, Walker Brendan Boyce and Badminton duo Chloe and Sam Magee will receive €12,000 each.

Para Cyclists Katie George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal will be given €60,000.

Olympic Para Athlete Jason Smyth from Derry gets €40,000 and Ballyshannon based Sligo Swimmer Mona McSharry will receive €12,000.