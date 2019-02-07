Moville CC return to Senior Schools Girls Final

Moville Community College are through to the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final for the second year running.

In this afternoon’s semi final they beat Ursuline College Sligo 4-1 at the Curragh in Killygordan.

Kate McClenaghan, Niamh McDonald, Megan Havlin and Bronagh McGuinness scored the goals to set up a final against Athlone Community College on 1st March. The venue has to be confirmed.

It’s a return to the final for Moville who lost in last years decider to champions Presentation Secondary School of Thurles.