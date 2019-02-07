Fears houses could be demolished over local route proposals

Serious concern has been raised over proposals for a new route corridor outside Letterkenny which will link through Dromore and onto the dual carriageway.

Residents in the area received notification of the plans via post yesterday with some expressing alarm over the possibility that at least one house or more could be demolished to make way for the new route

.

Donal Coyle, Chairman of the 10T N56 N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham residents committee says preferred option would be the worst possible outcome for the community who live there.

He’s requesting urgent clarification on the matter: