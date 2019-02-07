Emergency Department at LUH is extremely busy – Saolta

The Saolta Hospital Group has issued a statement saying the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, with people asked to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies, and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Saolta says the industrial action by the INMO is having a significant impact on patient services across all of the hospitals in the group.

The industrial action is taking place at all public hospitals, healthcare facilities and community healthcare services from 8am today until 8am tomorrow morning.

Saolta say they are continuing to work with the INMO on arrangements for the day to ensure safe service provision. Scheduled outpatient, inpatient and day surgery appointments have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that nurses left the picket line outside Falcarragh Community Hospital today to assist a person who had collapsed close by. Nurses stayed with the person until an ambulance arrived at the scene.