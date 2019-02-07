Council promises consultation on preferred Ten-T routes

Donegal County Council has confirmed that preferred routes have been identified for the Ten-T road network in the county, with public consultations and presentations to take place later this month.

The council says the impact of the plans will vary from property to property, and staff from the National Roads Office will contact affected property owners. The Ten-T Liaison Team will be available to meet with the affected owners ahead of the planned public consultations.

Those consultations take place in at County House in Lifford on Tuesday week, February 19th, the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny on Wednesday the 20th, and Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Thursday the 21st.

Each session will last from 2pm to 8pm.

***************************

Council statement in full –

Emerging Preferred Route Corridor identified for Donegal TEN-T network

An Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for each Section of the TEN-T network in Donegal have been identified and details of these preferred routes will be presented at public consultation events later this month.

The Donegal TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project involves the improvement of three sections of the National Road or TEN-T Network including Section 1 – N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region; Section 2 – N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and Section 3 – N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford / Strabane / A5 Link.

Public consultation events will take place from 2pm until 8pm in Lifford, Letterkenny and Ballybofey as follows:

Tuesday, 19th February 2019 County House, Lifford Wednesday, 20th February 2019 Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny Thursday, 21st February 2019 Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey

The Emerging Preferred Route Corridor is typically 300m wide and will facilitate the development of the proposed road and ancillary works. The effects or impacts of this development on property owners will vary from property to property.

The TEN-T Land Liaison Team in Donegal County Councils National Roads Office have been and will continue to contact property owners within the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and are available to meet privately with affected property owners in advance of the public consultations.

Work on identifying the Emerging Preferred Route for each section of the Ten-T network in Donegal has been ongoing since public consultations were last held in April and May 2018 and it is planned that the final Preferred Route Corridor for each section will be presented to the public at further Pubic Consultation events in the coming months.