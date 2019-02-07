Calls for extension to Police Air Support into Donegal

There are calls on relevant bodies on both sides of the border to explore the idea of allowing the PSNI Air Support to be used in Donegal in an emergency situation.

The police helicopter, based in Northern Ireland, is used regularly to assist police on the ground with dangerous drivers failing to stop and other matters.

However Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says should a high speed chase ensue, the helicopter resource is lost at the Donegal border.

He believes that is one border that should be dismantled in the interest of both community and officer safety: