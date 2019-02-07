Almost €680,000 approved for LIS schemes in Donegal

Almost €680,000 in funding has been approved for LIS schemes in County Donegal.

The scheme will pave the way for repair works to private roads and lanes that are not usually under Donegal County Councils remit.

A total of €10 million has been allocated nationwide however the county’s allocation has been described as far short of what the local authority requested in the first instance.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says there are a number of rural roads outstanding in the county and it’s essential that more funding is approved: