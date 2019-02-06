Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Raphoe

A winning EuroMillions ticket has been sold in Donegal.

The EuroMillions plus draw ticket worth €500,000 was sold at Barclay’s Newsagent in Raphoe.

The winning numbers for last night’s draw are: 02, 12, 33, 42, 44.

Jim Barclay, owner of Barclay’s Newsagents in Raphoe says; “We’re absolutely over the moon! We are a small community based shop in the heart of Raphoe Town with a very loyal customer base so we’re just thrilled that one of these people has won the half a million euro prize. We’re just eight miles from the border of Northern Ireland but we get very little passing trade so we are confident that it could be a local customer. The whole town is absolutely buzzing this morning and no doubt that we’ll have a lot of people in the store to check their tickets in the hope that they have won the half a million euro!”