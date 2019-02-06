“Special place in hell” for those who promoted Brexit – Tusk

The President of the European Council says he’s been wondering what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without any plan to do it.

Donald Tusk says the EU will make no new offer in the Brexit negotiations.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels in the past few minutes.

They’ve been meeting to discuss Irish and EU preparations in the event of a “no deal” scenario.

Donald Tusk had this message for those who promoted Brexit…………