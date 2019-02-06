No Sigerson joy for Donegal Players

North west players were involved in Sigerson Cup action on Wednesday.

Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh and Killybegs Eoghan Ban Gallagher played for University Ulster in the defeat to NUI Galway at Abbotstown in Dublin.

Last year’s beaten finalists won 1-8 to 1-7 thanks to Peter Cooke’s match winning point in the closing stages.

Tyrone’s Frank Burns missed a free at the end to force extra-time.

NUI will play UCC in the semi on finals weekend in Cork.

Defending champions UCD will play St Mary’s in the other semi final.

UCD were 2-16 to 1-9 winners over DCU.

Conor Meyler of Tyrone started for the holders while Donegal’s Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison featured in the full back line for DCU.

St Mary’s won 0-15 to 0-13 against Maynooth University. St Eunan’s Niall O’Donnell lined out for Maynooth.