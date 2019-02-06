GAA President to attend Donegal GAA Greats Banquet

GAA President, John Horan, will be among a number of special guests at the Night with Donegal GAA Greats Banquet, honouring Brian McEniff, in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday, February 15th,

The event, which was launched back in December, is almost sold out and those planning to attend are advised to get their tickets as soon as possible.

Donegal GAA County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath, who is heading up the Donegal GAA Training Fund Committee who are organising next Friday night’s event, is delighted with the response to the banquet.

“The Donegal GAA Training Fund Committee was established last summer. We have had a few fundraising events in Dublin and London, and this one in Letterkenny on February 15th will be the first major fundraising event in the county since the committee was set up,” Mr McGrath said.

“It takes a lot of money to keep our county teams going and costs a rising all the time. There are more outlays now than ever before when it comes to competing at the highest level with the other top teams in the country,” he added.

“There’s been a great demand for tickets for the banquet from all areas and it looks like it is going to be a sell-out over the next few days. We will be honouring one of our legends, Brian McEniff and there’s a real feel-good factor about the county as the date draws closer.

“We’re particularly pleased at the response from the business community in Donegal, and from Donegal natives who have businesses outside of the county and the country. Donegal supporters and club members are also supporting the event which is great to see. A lot of work has gone into pulling the banquet together and we are looking forward to what is going to be a huge night in the GAA calendar,” the country chairman commented.

“Brian McEniff has left a huge mark on GAA in Donegal and it’s only right that his contribution as a manager, player and administrator is recognised. It promises to be a great occasion.”

Those wishing to obtain a ticket for the banquet can contact Donegal GAA Administrator, Noreen Doherty, on 07491-90671.