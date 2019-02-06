Finn Harps host season launch event

Finn Harps held their Season Launch Event at LYIT’s An Danlann Centre on Wednesday evening.

Harps officials gave an outline of what is going on at the club as they prepare for the Premier Division campaign which starts on Friday week the 25th February against Bohemians.

Among those who addressed the launch were Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell, Club director Paul McLoone and Ciarán MacLochlainn from DIAGA Design. Club Director Cathy Taffe was MC for the evening. Finn Harps players present included Keith Cowan, Harry Ascroft, Jacob Borg and Nathan Boyle.

The event also was the launch of the new club website finnharps.ie.

The new website will be an enhanced mechanism to help the club engage with its supporters and deliver value to club sponsors at the same time. The site will be well integrated with the main social media platforms and will enhance the clubs online presence.

Commercial Officier Aidan Campbell is excited about another Premier Division journey…