Deputy Doherty tells Dail Simon Harris is not the man for the job

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that Ireland’s health service is in a state of absolute chaos.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking earlier as around 500 GPs hold a protest outside Leinster House calling for a reversal of cuts to the sector made during the recession.

Deputy Doherty says with another strike by members of the INMO scheduled tomorrow and the PNAs decision to escalate industrial action coupled with the over run in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital, there is an urgent need for accountability.

He told the Dail Simon Harris is not the man for the job: