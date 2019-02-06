Council’s new Business Support Unit to hold first meeting

A Business Support Unit is being established by Donegal County Council, with a meeting between business leaders and council officials. It’s envisaged that four such meetings will take place each year in different parts of the county.

Officials are also promising a ‘concierge’ style service which will offered tailored support to existing business and potential investors. Staff will be assigned to the project shortly.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s important that these initiatives are vital to meet the challenges faced by businesses in Donegal………….