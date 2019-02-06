2019 Donegal Tourism brochure is officially launched

The new Donegal Tourism brochure for 2019 has been launched, offering what’s been described as a ‘window’ into our beautiful county that reaches out across the world to the diaspora and tourists.

This is the third edition of this 64 page brochure which is distributed throughout Ireland, the UK, USA, France and Germany.

The brochure highlights amenities and resources, as well as the scenery for which Donegal is famed.

Barney Mc Laughlin is Donegal County Council’s Head of Tourism……..

Pictures by Clive Wasson.