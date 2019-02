Raphoe girl Zoe McGlynn has been called into the ladies senior international training camp in Abbotstown Dublin.

Zoe will take part in a home based squad camp for elite player’s on Wednesday morning and will hope to impressing International manager Colin Bell.

Zoe plays her football with Sion Swifts in the NIFL Women’s Premiership and also lines out for Letterkenny IT who have reached the quarter finals of the Kelly Cup this week.