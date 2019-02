The second in a series of 24 hour strikes by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is underway, with pickets at Letterkenny University Hospital and other community hospitals and health services across the North West.

Emergency cover is being maintained, but all routine procedures and appointments have been cancelled.

Ciaran Mc Laughlin is PRO of the INMO Strike Committee at Letterkenny University Hospital.

He says the resolve among nurses locally is strong………..