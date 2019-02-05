Report says air quality poses no risk to public following Buncrana fire

Donegal County Council has confirmed that there is no risk to public safety following concerns in relation an asbestos roof damaged as a result of a major fire in Buncrana on Sunday night.

A survey was carried out yesterday afternoon following the fire at Barr’s Drapery Shop and the Plaza on Upper Main Street.

The local authority has confirmed this afternoon that the air quality poses no cause for concern.

Local Councillor Nicholas Crossan also confirmed that work is underway to ensure people in the affected area can return to their homes as soon as possible: