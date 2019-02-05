Owenteskna water supply removed from EPA RAL

The Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed that the Owenteskna water supply has been removed from Donegal’s remedial action list.

The supply serving over 2,700 consumers in Donegal has been removed from the list following a €3.8 million upgrade by Irish Water.

Irish Water says the new treatment system in place at Owenteskna includes UV disinfection to mitigate against the risk of contamination from Cryptosporidium.

The utility say works are continuing on the six other Donegal water supplies in Cashilard, Creeslough, Glenties-Ardara, Greencastle, Letterkenny and Milford.

It’s expected that the Cashilard scheme and Glenties-Ardara will be removed in the next RAL update.

The Creeslough treatment plant is currently being upgraded, while works at the Greencastle source are also in progress.

Irish Water says the Milford-Letterkenny supply will also be removed once the Letterkenny Water Treatment Plant has been upgraded with works said to be progressing.