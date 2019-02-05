No commitment given on funding for iCare and Bluestacks in Seanad

The Minister with responsibility for disabilities has failed today to confirm what funding will be made available for two vital organisations in Donegal which provide services for children with intellectual disabilities.

Minister Finian McGrath did however, confirm that the HSE’s National Service Planning Process for 2019 has been agreed with budgets currently being assigned to each community health care organisation.

He told Senator Padraig MacLochlainn who raised the issue of funding for iCare and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation in the Seanad today, that once CHO1 receives its allocation, funding for individual services and organisations in the North West will be considered.

The issue has been raised a number of times over the past week after both organisations missed out on funding under the Ability Programme last year.

Senator MacLochlainn urged Minister McGrath to ensure urgent clarity is provided: