Mixed day for LYIT in National Cup Competitions

The men’s and women’s soccer teams from the LYIT were in cup action this afternoon and suffered contrasting results.

The women’s side under the management of Johnny Baird, had a 1-0 win at Abbottstown in Dublin over Cork IT.

Lauren Creggan scored the games only goal to send them to the quarters finals where they will next play UCC away from home.

The men’s team made their exit from the Rustlers CFAI Cup at the last eight stage suffering a 4-1 defeat to GMIT at the Port Road Campus.

Finn Harps Liam Walsh scored for Shane Byrne’s side but the Galway based outfit were too strong on the day.