HIQA publishes reports on four Donegal nursing homes

Issues of Non-Compliance have been found in almost half of nursing homes inspected by HIQA in late 2018. 56 reports have been published today, four of them relating to nursing homes in Donegal.

Of those, major fire safety concerns were identified at the Lakehouse Nursing Home in Portnablagh, with management saying immediate steps were taken to address the issues.

In their report, HIQA say the registered provider had not taken adequate precautions to ensure that residents were protected from the risk of fire, or ensure that adequate systems were in place.

Due to the findings of this inspection, the report noted, a referral was made to the local fire authority.

In its response, the nursing home said procedures had been put in place to address the issues identified.

The report also identified issues with management, staff training ad maintenance of the premises.

Lakehouse Report available here

At the Harbour Lights Nursing Home at Bruckless outside Killybegs, the premises was found to be non-compliant, with management saying plans are in place to have all outstanding issues addressed by 2021.

Harbour Lights report available here

An inspection at Nazareth House in Fahan identified issues with staffing, communications and record keeping.

Nazareth House report available here

Meanwhile, an inspection of Aras Uí Dhomhnaill in Milford found that some residents did not have an opportunity to participate in activities. In both instances, management say procedures have changed to address these issues.

Aras Uí Dhomhnaill report available here