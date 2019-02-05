Highland Radio Birthday Bash – Hotel Deal Offer

It’s hard to believe it but Highland Radio turns 29 years old this year!

We want you to come and celebrate with us at our Highland Radio Birthday Bash and to make it better, why not spend the night! Click below to avail of our Hotel Deal Offer where you’ll get your dinner, B&B as well as a ticket to the Bash for just €75pps**!

You’ll be entertained on the night by the fantastic Mike Denver & his Band, the Queen of Country Philomena Begley, Frank McCaffrey, new young country stars Stage 3, John McNicholl and Donna Taggart!

**Single Room Supplement Applies so please use the ‘Single Room’ section when booking.