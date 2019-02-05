Harps hosting Season and Website launch on Wednesday

Finn Harps FC will host a Season Launch Event this evening at LYIT’s An Danlann, this evening from 6.30pm.

Anyone with an interest Finn Harps is more than welcome on the night.

The event will include a meet and meet with management and players, an update on the plan for celebrating Finn Harps 50th Anniversary in the League of Ireland, viewing of the new Stadium plans and launch of the new Finn Harps website.

Finn Harps FC have engaged their design partners at DIAGA Design to build a new website for the club. Explaining the move, Harps director Paul McLoone said “A club’s website remains a hugely important medium to communicate with and engage supporters. We are aware that our current site is somewhat tired at this stage, and can be difficult for our volunteers to maintain. Therefore we are delighted to team up with Diaga once again to make finnharps.com state of the art. We are looking forward to launching the new site and engaging with fans on the new stadium and new season at the event in An Danlánn at LYIT, and all are welcome to come along.”

Ciarán MacLochlainn, lifelong Harps fan and founder of DIAGA Design, said “We are delighted to be working with the club on this project. We are excited to deliver a website that will help the club communicate with its supporters and deliver value to club sponsors at the same time. The site will be well integrated with the main social media platforms and will enhance the clubs online presence.”