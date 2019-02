A gofundme page has been established to raise funds for the rebuilding of the Plaza in Buncrana.

The community facility was destroyed in Sunday night’s fire in Buncrana’s Upper Main Street, with a campaign now underway to ensure it can be reopened as quickly as possible.

Sonia Mc Daid has family links with the Plaza, and has worked there for several years.

She says the loss of the facility is devastating………..