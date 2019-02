Two Donegal schools, Mulroy College and Coláiste Ailigh suffered defeat on Tuesday in SFAI National Cup games.

Mulroy College Milford lost out in the Senior B Girls National Cup Final to St. Laurence College of Loughlinstown Dublin.

Played at United Park in Drogheda, Mulroy went down 1-0 in a tight game.

Letterkenny’s Coláiste Ailigh also lost out this afternoon. They were beat 4-1 by St Clare’s of Manorhamilton in the semi final of the Junior B National Cup Semi Final.