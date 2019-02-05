Busy day at Derry – McCrudden signs for Candystrips

It’s been a busy day at Derry City with the Brandywell club announcing a number of signings.

Firstly they have secured a deal with Institute’s Michael McCrudden.

The striker who has scored 19 goals this season has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him join Derry in June following the conclusion of his contract with Stute.

27 year old Scot Darren Cole has returned to the club on a one year deal having taken time away to consider his options at the end of last season.

Eoghan Stokes signs from Bohemians on a one year deal. Stokes is an u19 International and spent time with Leeds United.

Gerardo Bruna was a youth at Real Madrid and joins Derry from Canadian side Ottawa Fury.

The Argentinian midfielder was also on the Liverpool books at one stage in his career but didn’t make the break through to the first team.

Manager Declan Devine is still hopeful on making more signings before the end of the week.