Backlog of Tory Island refuse to be removed today

A stockpile of rubbish is to be removed from Tory Island this evening with plans put in place for refuse to be collected from the island twice a month.

Highland Radio was contacted by a number of people complaining that rubbish from the island had not been collected for two months and that the stockpile was building close to a school and homes.

It was confirmed today by the manager of the local Coop that the rubbish will be removed today and that, after a new crane is fitted on the island’s pier, rubbish will be collected every two weeks.

Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill spoke earlier on the Nine Til Noon Show: