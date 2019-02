Coláiste Ailigh were crowned Ulster Ladies U20 School champions this afternoon.

The Letterkenny side beat Thornhill College of Derry 6-8 to 2-7 at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

Shannon Ní Chuinneagaáin top scored in the final with 2-4 while Laoise Ní Riain also netted two goals. Aoife Ní Chearáin and Áine Ní Fhlannagáin scored the other goals.

Coláiste Ailigh are managed by Leitrim man Blaine Mulligan.