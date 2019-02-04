Todd and Keaney get Ireland U21 call up

Finn Harps Sam Todd and Sligo Rovers Jack Keaney have reported for the Republic of Ireland U21 three day training camp at Abbotstown in Dublin.

Carndonagh defender Todd has been called in by Manager Stephen Kenny to replace John Mahon of Sligo Rovers.

Mahon’s Sligo club mate Jack Keaney is also in. The Donegal Town man fills the void left by Waterford midfielder JJ Lunney, who picked up an injury in the pre-season match against Bray Wanderers.

The squad will train at the FAI National Training Centre ahead of a match against Ireland Amateurs at Whitehall on Wednesday, February 6, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Training squad.

Goalkeepers: Conor Kearns (UCD), Ross Treacy (Dundalk)

Defenders: Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Conor McCarthy (Cork City), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD), Sam Todd (Finn Harps).

Midfielders: Dan Mandriou (Bohemians), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Keaney (Sligo Rovers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie McCourt (Bohemians).

Forwards: Aaron Drinan (Ipswich Town), Neil Farrugia (UCD), Michael O’Connor (Linfield), Will Fitzgerald (Limerick), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Karl O’Sullivan (Limerick).