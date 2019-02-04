Second Breast Surgeon post at LUH should be permanent – Doherty

The HSE is being urged to come out and say whether or not the second Breast Consultant post at Letterkenny University Hospital is being made permanent.

In late 2017, a second copnsultant was appointed on a locum basis, with the understanding that the position would be made permanent.

However, after tabling Dail questions on the issue last week, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says Health Minister Simon Harris has failed to provide any assurances.

Deputy Doherty says as long as it is considered a locum post, it can be withdrawn………..