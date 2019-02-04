Questions over Donegal Cork Double at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Donegal’s double header with Cork at Pairc Uí Chaoimh in mid-March could be in doubt.

The Cork County Board have conceded the pitch will need replacing later this year, saying it’s unacceptable in its current state.

The surface was badly chewed-up after Sunday’s double header and the Cork board have decided to move Saturday-week’s hurling league meeting with Clare to Páirc Uí Rinn.

They say the Páirc Uí Chaoimh surface is to be re-evaluated the following Monday and each subsequent Monday.

The Donegal senior men and ladies are due to play their Cork counterparts in their respective divisional league games at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a double header on St Patricks Eve Saturday 16th March.

It’s possible that one game could be played that day with the other game moved to another venue depending on the condition of the pitch the week prior to the game.