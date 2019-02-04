Paddy McLaughlin leaves Institute for Cliftonville

Paddy McLaughlin has been announced as the new Cliftonville Manager.

The 39 year old quit his position as manager of Institute this morning to secure the move to Solitude.

The Derry club confirmed earlier today that McLaughlin and coaches Brian Donaghy and Conleth McCrudden had resigned.

In a short statement they said. “The club would like to thank Paddy for his dedication, hard work and achievements as a Stute player and manager. We wish him, Brian and Conleth well in the challenges that lie ahead for them.The club will be consulting with our players over the next few days to reach a consensus on the best way forward.”

The former Derry City defender got Stute promoted to the Premiership in his first attempt having been appointed in May 2017.

He will oversee training on Tuesday night ahead of his first Premiership fixture in charge against Newry City on Saturday.

Institute currently sit 7th in the table while Cliftonville are sixth but hope to qualifiy for Europe.