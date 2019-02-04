Casey says he will contest the next General Election in Donegal

Former Presidential Election candidate Peter Casey has confirmed he will not contest next May’s European Elections, but will run as an Independent candidate for the Donegal constituency at the next general election.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show earlier today, Mr Casey said he believes the European project is going to collapse sooner rather than later, and said his heart is in Donegal.

Saying he believes he can make a strong contribution, Mr Casey asked what the constituency’s sitting TDs have achieved………….