Asbestos specialist assessing area surrounding Buncrana fire

An asbestos specialist is assessing the area surrounding last night’s major fire in Buncrana.

Donegal County Council are advising people to stay away from the area for public safety reasons as there are concerns in relation an asbestos roof damaged as a result of the fire at one of the properties.

The Donegal Fire Service responded to a call just after 9:30pm last night.

The fire which is believed to have started in Barr’s Drapery Shop and spread to the Plaza Ballroom has now been brought under control.

Residents living in or near the affected area are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

An asbestos specialist will assess the area this afternoon.

Anyone with concerns in relation to this issue can contact Donegal County Council on 074 91 53900.